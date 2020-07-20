Advertisement

Unemployment struggles continue for many Kentuckians; job fair held in Somerset

By Phil Pendleton
Jul. 20, 2020
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people are still trying to get unemployment benefits across Kentucky and in-person appointments have been pushed back to September.

In Somerset, a job fair is being held Monday afternoon that could provide some people work, and some relief.

That job fair is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at 823 south US 27, near Home Town Realty and Auction.

The fair is being put on by Resource MFG. It’s a drive-through fair and people will be told to stay in their cars while recruiters help them through the process.

According to a Facebook post, the company has multiple shifts and positions available but will fill up quickly.

This comes as in-person unemployment service appointments have also filled up quickly. Somerset had several sessions a few weeks ago, but others in Kentucky are now not available until September.

Resource MFG officials say there are immediate jobs available.

“So, we hire specifically for the manufacturing sector, so it’s assembly positions, machine operations, forklift,” said Kelsey Abdollahi, Resource MFG. “We have a range from entry-level positions to highly skilled positions to a range of salaries to meet any kind of requirement.”

People who are coming to this job fair are asked to bring two forms of identification with them.

Resource MFG officials say people could be able to start work as early as next Monday.

