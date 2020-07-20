U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks at event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday morning, Amy McGrath spoke to members of the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club, sharing some experiences during her days of working at the Pentagon.

She also gave her thoughts on how leaders are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGrath says she thinks Governor Beshear is doing a good job. She agrees with the mask mandate, saying it’s important for us all to listen to the suggestions of public health officials.

McGrath was critical of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying there are holes in the CARES Act. McGrath said there needs to be more funding for state and local governments, as well as money for PPE, testing and tracing.

.@AmyMcGrathKY speaks to the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club. She also speaks about Mitch McConnell and the Senate: “It is a swamp, and Mitch McConnel built it.”@WKYT pic.twitter.com/W68jsjnuW0 — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) July 20, 2020

McGrath called on Democrats, Independents, and Republicans to unite during these trying times.

“We all need to come together,” McGrath said. “This race isn’t going to be won to defeat Mitch McConnel, it’s not going to be Amy McGrath doing it. It’s going to be all of us.”

McGrath says she prefers to call the stimulus package an emergency package and that it’s needed to keep the economy afloat.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.