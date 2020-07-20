WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, announces new roll backs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a 4 p.m. briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.
Gov. Beshear announced 258 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state total now stands at 23,414 cases. Beshear says that number is low because many of the state’s testing centers are closed on Sundays. He says he expects the numbers to go back up by Wednesday or Thursday.
The governor also announced one new death in the state, which was a 94-year-old woman from Casey County. The statewide death toll is now 671.
Gov. Beshear says eight more children under five years old have tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Governor Beshear has put out a travel advisory, recommending a 14-day self quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states reporting positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent for COVID-19 testing. Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Mississippi.
Another new roll back the governor announced is reducing the social gatherings cap back down to 10 people. That number does not include restaurants.
