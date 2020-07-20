What comes next after Kentucky hits one-day COVID-19 case record?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear and health officials are calling this surge of COVID-19 cases in the state a wake-up call.

They say if we don’t act now we could face dire days ahead.

Sunday, the governor announced 979 new cases, the largest single-day total for the commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear announced 979 new covid 19 cases yesterday, the highest day total in the commonwealth. Three new deaths. Officials say if pple don’t wear masks and socially distance, the worst is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/5GWxxz8LTh — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 20, 2020

Beshear says this number was particularly alarming, especially for a Sunday which usually has limited reporting. Thirty of those cases were in children five years old or younger.

There were also three new deaths. Those included a 67-year old woman from Clark County, a 74-year old woman from Jefferson County, and a 58-year-old man from Oldham county.

The state’s COVID-19 total now stands at 23,161 cases and 670 deaths. Health officials say if we don’t follow those CDC guidelines, we’ll have a harder time fighting off this virus.

“We’re still seeing a lot of people still standing their ground with the whole freedom aspect of masks,” said Lexington ER physician Dr. Ryan Stanton. “But masks, distancing, hand washing - these are the things that flatten the curve. There’s clearly something different here in the U.S. that we’re not doing that the rest of the world has been able to accomplish.”

For accuracy purposes, state officials plan to confirm Sunday’s high results by reaching out to major labs.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.