Art Collector to run in Ellis Park Derby as tune-up for Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blue Grass Stakes winner Art Collector will race in the Ellis Park Derby on August 9 in Henderson, Kentucky.

According to Daily Racing Form correspondent Marty McGee, his trainer Tommy Drury had considered going straight to the September 5 Kentucky Derby, but will use the Ellis Park Derby as a tune-up.

On July 11 at Keeneland, Art Collector pulled away from Swiss Skydiver in the Blue Grass to earn 100 points on the road to the Kentucky Derby.

That win was his first graded stakes victory.

