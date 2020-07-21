Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday will be a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

A few storms will go up this evening and this action will increase Wednesday as a cold front drops in here from the northwest. Some of these storms may be strong or severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary players.

These storms will also put down a lot of water in a short amount of time. That could lead to local high water issues.

More of the same is possible Thursday into Friday as our cold front slows down. Temps will generally range from the mid to upper 80s.

Steamy temps will be with us this weekend as additional rounds of thunderstorms drop in here from the northwest. That’s a setup we will likely see hang tough into the first half of next week.

