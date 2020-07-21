COVID-19 cases spiking among younger people in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decisions are being made about the upcoming school semester in Kentucky after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

When we look at Lexington’s numbers, we’re seeing a rise in cases of young people, particularly the 18 to 34 age group.

The health department recorded 38 new cases in that age group Tuesday and 22 new cases in the age group just above that one, the 35 to 54-year-old group.

While we are seeing the number of people getting tested rise, our rate of those tested with a positive COVID outcome is rising too.

Dozens lined up at Southland’s Richmond Road campus Tuesday morning to get tested.

The wait time was about an hour.

“I have a mother who’s at risk and, while we don’t live in the same home, I want to make sure that I’m not exposing her,” said Dee Fife Gay who got tested. “And I do still go to my office on a daily basis. I’m around co-workers even though we’re socially distanced and have masks it’s still just nice to have peace of mind.”

City leaders are continuing to offer free testing at different spots in Lexington.

