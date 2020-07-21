Firefighters: Trash caught fire at landfill in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department says trash is on fire at a landfill in Lexington.

Most of it was out Monday night, but firefighters are still putting out hot spots.

They were called to the landfill off of Hedger Lane around 9:30 p.m.

Officials with the City of Lexington say the fire was not at their landfill, but at Thoroughbred Landfill, which is privately owned.

Firefighters tell WKYT there are no hydrants at the landfill and they’re using heavy equipment to break up the trash pile and put out the fire.

They’re still working to figure out how it started.

