Franklin County Schools starting school year completely online

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - At least one Central Kentucky school system will start the school year in a virtual format.

Monday night, the Franklin County School Board voted to start the year 100 percent virtually.

Superintendent Mark Kopp said the whole reason for this is to keep students and staff safe. Kopp said all 19 members of a special committee formed to study this all agreed this was the way to go.

When school starts on August 26, students will be learning from home, but school leaders say this is not NTI. They say students will be on a schedule.

Every student in the school system will be issued a Chromebook, even those in the K through 3rd grades.

School buses could be parked throughout the county in efforts to provide hot spots for WiFi.

Whereas school is starting in this format, they hope to eventually get to in-person learning

“That is always possible depending on what happens, we are still 5 weeks away from when school starts on the 26th,” said Kopp. “We know to give ourselves the best chance the best option, at least in the beginning, is to do virtual.”

Kopp said there was support for in-person learning from a survey they did. He said 59 percent of those surveyed preferred face to face learning. But he said with cases spiking in Kentucky this was the way to go.

Franklin County school leaders say they were also looking at solar-powered options for providing more widespread internet access to students.

