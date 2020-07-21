Free COVID-19 testing returns to Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mobile testing program will return to the Cardinal Valley neighborhood for a second round of testing.

It’s part of a continued effort to better serve the city’s Black and Hispanic communities, which are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

With the demand on the rise for testing across the state, city leaders are stepping up COVID-19 testing efforts in Lexington.

The city’s mobile testing site is being set up this week in the Cardinal Valley area.

This comes after two successful stints at Shiloh Baptist Church, where more than 2,400 people were tested in just six days.

While a big response is certainly a good thing, local leaders say labs are struggling to keep up.

“Typically, labs don’t run tests on Sundays in an effort to give everyone a day off,” said Pat Dugger, Director of Emergency Management, Lexington. “But they’re seeing that they may at least for the interim time have to start processing tests seven days a week to help with that backlog they’re getting.”

Drive-up and walk-up tests will be available this Thursday from 11 to 7 and Friday from noon to 8 at Cardinal Valley Elementary. Testing will also be available this Saturday as well from 9 to 5 at Cardinal Valley Park.

Testing at these locations will be free, no appointment necessary.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those being tested. On-site interpretation services will be available as well.

Dugger says wait times have been running about 50 minutes.

