How is the spike in COVID-19 cases impacting Lexington’s hospitals?

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though the number of people who are testing positive in Kentucky is on the rise, it doesn’t mean it’s having an impact on the state’s hospitals, at least not in Lexington.

That could be because of the people who are testing positive.

At Baptist Health Lexington, as of Tuesday morning, they have two COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 10 others who are hospitalized with the virus.

They tell us that number is similar to what they’ve seen over the last couple of months.

At the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital, they have 11 people in ICU, and 30 COVID-19 positive inpatients. They tell us that number is up slightly, but not much more than what they’ve been seeing.

Dr. James Borders, the chief medical officer at Baptist Health, tells us they have seen more positive cases in their inpatient screening tests, but a rising number of those tests are young people.

He said it’s possible even though more people are getting it, if it’s among the younger population, they are less likely to have the serious symptoms that require a trip to the hospital.

Borders says many of them are treating their symptoms at home with the help of their physician. But that doesn’t mean the rising numbers might not eventually have an impact at the hospital.

“I can’t say that we’re worried. If there’s any element of relief involved, I think it has to do with the fact that the younger patient, the healthier patient is the one seemingly accounting for such a recent increase in surge,” Dr. Borders said. “But, of course, we know that as those numbers get out, fan out within the community those that who are far more vulnerable will be more likely exposed. We have not seen that, but it certainly is a risk.”

Dr. Borders told us there’s also new evidence emerging that the amount of virus someone takes in could have an impact on how serious their symptoms are. He said it’s another reason wearing a mask in public is so important.

Even if it’s an imperfect solution it’s possible a mask could reduce the amount of virus someone inhales.

