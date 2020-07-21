Advertisement

Jackson, Kinnard named to Outland Trophy watch list

This award honors the top interior lineman in the nation.
Jackson, Kinnard Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
Jackson, Kinnard Named to Outland Trophy Watch List(UK Athletics)
By UK Athletics
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) - Kentucky offensive linemen Drake Jackson and Darian Kinnard each were named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List honoring the top interior lineman in the nation.

This is the 75th anniversary season for the award. 

Jackson and Kinnard were key cogs in Kentucky’s offensive line, the “Big Blue Wall,” who helped UK put together its fourth consecutive season of 2,000 or more rushing yards.

The Wildcats did it again in 2019 despite missing three departed starting linemen from the previous season, the school’s all-time leading rusher in Benny Snell Jr., and all three top quarterbacks becoming injured – two were out for the season – and Lynn Bowden Jr, the starting QB for the final eight games of 2019, was a converted wide receiver. 

Jackson, a senior center from Versailles, Kentucky, started at center in all 13 games last season, giving him a team-high 33 consecutive starts. The 2019 Rimington Trophy candidate was also named first-team All-SEC by Athlon Sports and the Associated Press in 2019 and was recently named preseason first-team All-SEC by Athlon for 2020. 

Kinnard, a junior tackle from Knoxville, Tennessee, started in all 13 games at right tackle last season. He was named a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele after finishing with 32 knockdowns and just one penalty in 706 snaps.

Kinnard also was a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Art Collector to run in Ellis Park Derby as tune-up for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
He won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland July 11.

Sports

Venus Williams to compete in Top Seed Open in Nicholasville

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
The WTA event will be the first for Williams since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Sports

SEC may not make decision on football by end of July

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Greg Sankey is now of the opinion that a decision doesn’t have to come next week.

Sports

Three EKU football players chosen to preseason All-OVC Team

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
Running back Alonzo Booth and a pair of offensive linemen – Tucker Schroeder and Graham Ashkettle earned spots on the Preseason All-OVC Team.

Latest News

Sports

Former Wildcat CJ Conrad joins UK coaching staff as graduate assistant

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Conrad finished his college career as one of the most productive tight ends in school history

Sports

California postpones high school football to 2021

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.

Sports

Bowling says coaching during a pandemic has been ‘very different’

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Ricky Bowling is the head man at Great Crossing and is doing his best to embrace the challenges.

Sports

Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race in front of fans at Texas

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT
|
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
It was Dillon’s third career win, his first since Daytona at the start of the 2018 season.

Sports

NBA says races for the season’s individual trophies are over

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The NBA’s MVP race is over. So is the battle for every other individual regular-season trophy.

Sports

SEC commits to scholarships for athletes sitting out fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
The action is the result of a unanimous vote of the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors