Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms keep rolling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern is locked in on more showers & storms with heat as a sidebar.

Watch the skies again today. There will be more showers & storms developing this afternoon and evening. Many of these will once again have some strong to severe characteristics. More rounds of locally heavy rain will be possible.

We keep these close calls with frontal boundaries coming our way for days. We need to get a cold front completely through the region to get a break and that isn't happening. So we'll stay steamy & stormy for the rest of the forecast run. Highs will hover around 90 with a heat index value of 95-100. Those numbers will show up until we get the shot of storms rolling.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.