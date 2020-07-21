Advertisement

Laurel Co. deputies perform traffic stop, two arrested after two pounds of meth found in car

According the the Laurel Sheriff's Office, Jimmy E. Cox and Michael D. Bowling are both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
According the the Laurel Sheriff's Office, Jimmy E. Cox and Michael D. Bowling are both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested late Sunday night after deputies found a large amount of meth in their car.

The sheriff says deputies conducted a traffic stop for a lane change violation on Hal Rogers Parkway in London. During the traffic stop, deputies say they determined the driver to be under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

During the investigation, the sheriff says approximately two pounds of a crystal substance, believed to be meth, was found in possession of the driver and passenger. The sheriff says a used needle was also found.

The deputies arrested 62-year-old Michael D. Bowling of Tyner, KY and charged him with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving on suspended license, careless driving, and failure to signal. The sheriff’s office says Bowling was turned over to federal authorities for prosecution on the large quantity of meth discovered in his possession.

The passenger of the vehicle, 47-year-old Jimmy E. Cox of Hendersonville, North Carolina, was also turned over to federal authorities or prosecution on the large quantity of meth discovered in his possession.

Both men were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The sheriff says Laurel County deputies seized two pounds of meth from a car during a traffic stop.
The sheriff says Laurel County deputies seized two pounds of meth from a car during a traffic stop.(Laurel Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington nursing home holds off on in-person visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
At Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, in-person visitation stopped a long time ago.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second-highest daily total

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

What will school look like this Fall? In the Breakdown the President of the KEA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
What will the new school year look like for students, parents, and teachers? Some answers from the President of the KEA.

Sports

Art Collector to run in Ellis Park Derby as tune-up for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
He won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland July 11.

Sports

Jackson, Kinnard named to Outland Trophy watch list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By UK Athletics
This award honors the top interior lineman in the nation.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Strong storms will target the region with high winds and heavy rains.

Lexington

Free COVID-19 testing returns to Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s mobile testing program will return to the Cardinal Valley neighborhood for a second round of testing.

News

Q&A | COVID-19 positivity rates, new travel advisory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Thomas
As Kentucky's own COVID-19 cases increase, the state is asking recent travelers from potential hot spots to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lexington

UK releases detailed COVID-19 testing plan; all students coming to campus have to be tested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky on Tuesday released plans for testing up to 30,000 students for COVID-19 as part of its plan to restart in-class instruction on Aug. 17.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

Lexington

COVID-19 cases spiking among younger people in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
When we look at Lexington’s numbers, we’re seeing a rise in cases of young people...