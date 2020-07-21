Lexington church serving free meals for people in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are a lot of uncertainties for families during a global pandemic, but a Lexington church is working to make sure a home-cooked meal is not one of them.

At First African Baptist Church, they're known as "the church in the community for the hearts of the community."

And, it was after seeing the burden those hearts were carrying during the COVID-19 pandemic that volunteers at the church created Matthew's Place Community Kitchen.

"We just felt like we needed to be doing more for the community," Coordinator Monique Gilliam-Avery said.

So now, on the first and third Monday of every month, anyone in need can walk up or drive up to the church for a hot meal.

“It can make or break somebody’s week to know that they may have enough in their home for six meals and they just need one more meal until payday to get them over that hump,” Avery said. “This kind of fills that gap for them.”

And, it's a gap they are determined to fill safely.

"Everyone is wearing masks, everyone is wearing gloves, everyone is wearing aprons and head coverings so that we make sure that we keep not only ourselves healthy, but we keep the community healthy," Avery said.

The church's volunteers are serving the hearts of their community by filling their stomachs.

"It's going to be hopefully a permanent project," Avery said. "We plan to continue at least on the first and third Monday of every month throughout the remainder of the year, and if the need grows, we hopefully will be able to grow along with the need."

Matthew’s Place Community Kitchen is largely donation driven, so if you are able to help out you can find their contact information here.

