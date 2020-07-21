Lexington nursing home holds off on in-person visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is seeing a big rise in COVID-19 cases and the governor is already scaling back Kentucky’s reopening measures.

Nursing homes were hit hard by the initial outbreak, now some are looking at what to do with cases on the rise.

At Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, in-person visitation stopped a long time ago.

“We’re one of the most regulated industries out there, besides a nuclear power plant you’re not going to find another industry more regulated than we are,” said Karen Venis, CEO Sayre Christian Village.

And it won’t be starting up soon. According to guidance from Medicaid, visitation in long term care facilities can’t take place until that facility can prove 28 days without a positive case of COVID 19.

“We currently do have one employee who has tested positive,” Venis said.

She says until they have the results of the last round of testing, they won’t know what direction to go in. Nonetheless, she says they will continue to be extra cautious.

“The guidance is there for a minimum of what we should be doing,” Venis. “It doesn’t mean that you can’t take more stringent or more aggressive actions. We’ve been very aggressive with our response to COVID since the beginning of March and we will continue to do that.”

Venis says that transparency has been the most important thing during this crisis-- to keep everyone from her staff, residents, and their families on the same page.

“We have a COVID information line that folks can call at any point and get our status,” Venis said. “We blog on our website on almost a daily basis and then when we have a round of testing like we did yesterday we use a one-call notification system.”

"This is a situation where you can't have enough communication, there's not any amount that's going to be too much."

Venis says that they’ve tested all residents and staff eight times since the pandemic began and will continue to monitor how the virus spreads so that hopefully in-person visits can return.

Kentucky's COVID 19 numbers continue to go up so what does that mean for nursing homes and places that care for high-risk patients? I spoke with the CEO from Sayre Christian Village in Lexington today about how they're keeping family members in the know. More tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Ngd9cN7WnR — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.