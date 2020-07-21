Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with attempting to hire hitman to kill ex-husband

A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, according to the Michigan State Police.
A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, according to the Michigan State Police.(WJRT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, according to the Michigan State Police.

Wendy Wein, 51, of South Rockwood, was arrested on Friday. She was arraigned in the First District Court on Tuesday, where she was charged with solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime.

According to MSP, Wein contacted a fictitious website called www.rentahitman.com, which claims to offer hitmen to “solve problems.” Wein completed a “service request form” on the website and requested a consultation to help her with an “issue.” Wein specified her ex-husband as the target of her problems.

The owner of the website contacted the Michigan State Police because he was concerned that Wein may be attempting to kill her husband. According to the owner of the website, he has been contacted numerous times by people requesting murders, school shootings, and even a baby abduction since he started the website in 2005. He claims the website has been responsible for preventing over 130 murders because he refers all requests for hitmen over to law enforcement.

The Monroe Post of MSP initiated an investigation with assistance of officers from MANTIS and LAWNET. An undercover state trooper posing as a hitman met with Wein in a South Rockwood parking lot, where she offered to pay him $5,000 to murder her ex-husband, who lives in another state. Wein provided the phony hitman with an up-front payment for travel expenses.

The investigation into this matter is on-going. Anyone with further information is requested to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post, 734-384-5308 or 734-242-3500 or by email at petersonm8@michigan.gov.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky COVID-19 mortality rate lower than most of the country

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Governor Beshear announced 674 new infections, which puts the current state total at 24,060. The governor also announced three more deaths but added that the state is seeing a lower mortality rate than most of the country.

State

Kentucky plans virtual town hall on reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky education officials plan to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools.

News

Health dept. reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

State

New historical racing machines being added at Kentucky Downs

Updated: 5 hours ago
The expansion is part of a project that began last year under Kentucky Downs’ new ownership.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms could be coming again today.

News

Harrison Co. man quarantines for a week, realizes he falsely tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
After hearing about some inaccuracies with rapid test results, Thomas Ware got retested for COVID-19 and confirmed he was negative for antibodies and the virus.

News

North Lime on Clays Mill employee tests positive for COVID-19, closed Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, North Lime Coffee & Donuts on Clays Mill announced one of its baristas tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Sport leagues continue adjusting with new guidelines

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Adjustments have been hard on many. The same can be said for young athletes all over Kentucky who continue to try to break routines that fit into the new social distancing norm.

National

Last call: Colorado prohibits serving booze after 10 p.m.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered bars and restaurants across the state to stop serving alcohol past 10 p.m. as the number of coronavirus cases among young adults continues to increase.

Entertainment

Going in the water again: ‘Jaws’ boat clone supports sharks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A group of ocean advocates and movie buffs is turning an old lobster fishing vessel into a replica of the Orca, the boat from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws.”