Pediatrician says schools need to set health guidelines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the next few weeks, children will start heading back to school.

The uncertainty of the upcoming school year has left students, parents and teachers anxious.

“At this time of the year normally my classroom is set up, I’m ready to go, in the school by now,” said Lexington middle school teacher Sarah Blades.

Blades is like many of her colleagues, waiting in limbo as school officials decide whether to continue classes online or in person.

“We’re all a little nervous. I think we want to know if there’s going to be enough PPE, are we going to be protected? Who’s going to be bringing the PPE? Are we going to be bringing our own?” said Blades.

These are all questions that are still being worked out.

“I think a lot of it is going to be individualized,” said Pediatrician Dr. Scottie Day.

Day says school districts will have to make decisions that best meet the needs of students, like choosing how long classes will be if they remain virtual.

“For some students, it can be a longer period of time, but for other students, more than an hour of screen time is going to be distracting,” said Day.

For districts that choose in-person instruction or some sort of combination, Day says wearing a mask and socially distancing will be vital.

“Social distancing in cafeterias and common areas is going to be quite the challenge. When you think about pick up and drop off times and class times to reduce the number of students,” said Day.

Day says success will depend on help from parents and the community.

Whatever the classroom will look like, Blades says she’s ready.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to make sure kids are safe, healthy, and able to learn,” said Blades

Day says it’s important for parents to stay in contact with their pediatricians during this pandemic. He also stresses the importance of taking children to the doctor for routine checkups.

Talked with a pediatrician and teacher today about the upcoming school year. They shared the pros and cons to virtual and in-person instruction. Tune in at 4:30 and 5:30 to hear their their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/315X9EMRmT — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.