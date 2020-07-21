Advertisement

Pike County woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Geraldean Branham is celebrating 100 years of life. But the Pike County woman, who lives in the Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility, said the day was “no big deal.”

However, her family and friends disagreed. And, though they were unable to celebrate with her as they wanted because of COVID-19 restrictions, they were able to do a little drive-by.

“I’ll tell you. She’s an amazing woman. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone as inquisitive and knowledgeable in my life,” said Executive Director Jessica Thacker. “It’s not every day that you have a resident turn 100, so we wanted to do something special.”

A parade, led by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville Fire Department, made its way through the parking area of the assisted living facility Monday. People screamed well-wishes to Branham and sang the “Happy Birthday” song as they drove by.

“I don’t know what to say. I’d like to thank them. It’s amazing and unbelievable, really,” said Branham.

The parade was a surprise to Branham, who says she was overwhelmed by the community response. She also used the time to share some advice on how to make your years, however many you get, worth remembering.

”Get you a book and keep your log. Then eat your greens.,” said Branham. “Put the cigarettes away and eat plenty of fresh fruit. Go to bed early and get up early.”

She said those secrets have helped her make it through the last century, adding that she has seen her share of growth in her lifetime.

“The City of Pikeville has changed considerably,” she said. “And a lot of people are due a lot of credit. Let’s just hope everybody works to keep it moving.”

She said the growth will continue- for the city and the people who live there- if people work to make it happen.

“You’ve got a long way to go. Seriously. And you’ll never know where you’ll be,” she said. “You don’t know what happens tomorrow. I guess that’s what kept me moving.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man shot in Perry County, police looking for shooter

Updated: moments ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed that a man was shot on Millbrooke Lane off Highway 699 in Perry County.

News

Lexington nursing home holds off on in-person visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
At Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, in-person visitation stopped a long time ago.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second-highest daily total

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

What will school look like this Fall? In the Breakdown the President of the KEA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
What will the new school year look like for students, parents, and teachers? Some answers from the President of the KEA.

Sports

Art Collector to run in Ellis Park Derby as tune-up for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
He won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland July 11.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Strong storms will target the region with high winds and heavy rains.

Lexington

Free COVID-19 testing returns to Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s mobile testing program will return to the Cardinal Valley neighborhood for a second round of testing.

News

Q&A | COVID-19 positivity rates, new travel advisory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Thomas
As Kentucky's own COVID-19 cases increase, the state is asking recent travelers from potential hot spots to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lexington

UK releases detailed COVID-19 testing plan; all students coming to campus have to be tested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky on Tuesday released plans for testing up to 30,000 students for COVID-19 as part of its plan to restart in-class instruction on Aug. 17.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

Lexington

COVID-19 cases spiking among younger people in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
When we look at Lexington’s numbers, we’re seeing a rise in cases of young people...