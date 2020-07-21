Venus Williams to compete in Top Seed Open in Nicholasville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Venus Williams will be joining her sister Serena at the Top Seed Open next month in Nichoasville. The tournament announced on Monday that the seven-time Grand Slam singles winner will compete in the event that is scheduled for August 10-17 at Top Seed Tennis Club. The WTA event will be the first for Williams since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Top Seed Tennis also announced on Monday that former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will also be competing in the event next month.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.