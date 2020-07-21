Advertisement

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Capt. Leroy Lucio, who passed away Monday night.

Lucio had been hospitalized with coronavirus for several weeks.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association says Lucio’s passing will be classified as a line-of-duty death.

Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.
Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.(Source: Houston Mayor’s Office/CNN)

The 29-year veteran of the department is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19, according to the firefighters union.

The head of the union says his death is a reminder of the risks that first responders face during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

Crime

Man shot in Perry County, police looking for shooter

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed that a man was shot on Millbrooke Lane off Highway 699 in Perry County.

National

Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses Florida's COVID-19 surge, Congressional proposals

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts cause confusion

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

Latest News

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

News

Lexington nursing home holds off on in-person visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
At Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, in-person visitation stopped a long time ago.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second-highest daily total

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

National

Senate panel approves Trump’s controversial Fed nominee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Senate Banking Committee approved President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, on a party-line vote Tuesday.

News

What will school look like this Fall? In the Breakdown the President of the KEA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
What will the new school year look like for students, parents, and teachers? Some answers from the President of the KEA.

National

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The officer darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.