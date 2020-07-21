Advertisement

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

The shark got within a few feet
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/CNN) – Most people get out of the water when they see a shark.

But an off-duty police officer did just the opposite when he noticed one approaching a boy in the surf.

Off-duty Cocoa Beach police officer Adrian Kosicki was enjoying a walk along the beach with his wife last week when he spied a shark approaching the boy who was on a boogie board.

Kosicki darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers,” a post on the Cocoa Beach Police & Fire Facebook page said. “We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm.”

OFFICER PULLS BOY FROM CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH SHARK Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday...

Posted by Cocoa Beach Police & Fire on Friday, July 17, 2020

Both the officer and the boy will have a special story to tell for years to come.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

Crime

Man shot in Perry County, police looking for shooter

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed that a man was shot on Millbrooke Lane off Highway 699 in Perry County.

National

Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses Florida's COVID-19 surge, Congressional proposals

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts cause confusion

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

Latest News

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

News

Lexington nursing home holds off on in-person visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
At Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, in-person visitation stopped a long time ago.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second-highest daily total

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

National

Senate panel approves Trump’s controversial Fed nominee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Senate Banking Committee approved President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, on a party-line vote Tuesday.

News

What will school look like this Fall? In the Breakdown the President of the KEA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
What will the new school year look like for students, parents, and teachers? Some answers from the President of the KEA.