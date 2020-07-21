WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second-highest daily total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced 674 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 24,060. He says that’s the second-highest increase in the state so far. The governor also announced three new deaths in the state, which brings the total to 674.

There have been at least 549,208 COVID-19 tests performed and 6,927 people have recovered from the virus.

532 people are in hospitals. Thats an increase and the governor says it is worrisome. However, still plenty of room in Kentucky hospitals. (Not all patients are in the ICU) @WKYT — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) July 21, 2020

The governor reports 22 more children under five years old have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear says the state is seeing a 4.37 percent positivity rate.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman gave updates on education as schools prepare reopening plans.

She announced school districts will have unlimited NTI days, removed “daily average attendance” requirement for funding, expanded care program and unlimited COVID-19-related emergency days for faculty and staff quarantine.

@LtGovColeman is making some education announcements — many that we already knew. The big and new ones surround unlimited days off for faculty and staff when COVID related. Also working on some WIFI plans for counties. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3fRJ6Ve4nf — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) July 21, 2020

