Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second-highest daily total

Gov. Andy Beshear holds a news conference to update Kentuckians on the coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear holds a news conference to update Kentuckians on the coronavirus.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE.

Gov. Beshear announced 674 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 24,060. He says that’s the second-highest increase in the state so far. The governor also announced three new deaths in the state, which brings the total to 674.

There have been at least 549,208 COVID-19 tests performed and 6,927 people have recovered from the virus.

The governor reports 22 more children under five years old have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear says the state is seeing a 4.37 percent positivity rate.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman gave updates on education as schools prepare reopening plans.

She announced school districts will have unlimited NTI days, removed “daily average attendance” requirement for funding, expanded care program and unlimited COVID-19-related emergency days for faculty and staff quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man shot in Perry County, police looking for shooter

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed that a man was shot on Millbrooke Lane off Highway 699 in Perry County.

News

Lexington nursing home holds off on in-person visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
At Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, in-person visitation stopped a long time ago.

News

What will school look like this Fall? In the Breakdown the President of the KEA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
What will the new school year look like for students, parents, and teachers? Some answers from the President of the KEA.

Sports

Art Collector to run in Ellis Park Derby as tune-up for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
He won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland July 11.

Latest News

Sports

Jackson, Kinnard named to Outland Trophy watch list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By UK Athletics
This award honors the top interior lineman in the nation.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Strong storms will target the region with high winds and heavy rains.

Lexington

Free COVID-19 testing returns to Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s mobile testing program will return to the Cardinal Valley neighborhood for a second round of testing.

News

Q&A | COVID-19 positivity rates, new travel advisory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Thomas
As Kentucky's own COVID-19 cases increase, the state is asking recent travelers from potential hot spots to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lexington

UK releases detailed COVID-19 testing plan; all students coming to campus have to be tested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky on Tuesday released plans for testing up to 30,000 students for COVID-19 as part of its plan to restart in-class instruction on Aug. 17.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.