What will school look like this Fall? In the Breakdown the President of the KEA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s the questions thousands of students, parents, and teachers are waiting on answers. What will the new school year look like? Virtual learning, or in person, or a hybrid plan? Some school districts have already announced their plans. Jefferson County, the state’s largest school district will start online, so will Bourbon, Franklin, and Owsley Counties. On Thursday, July 23, Fayette County Public Schools will make its plans known. Tonight in the Breakdown on the CW Lexington, the President of the KEA, Eddie Campbell, joins us for a live discussion on the challenges ahead.

