Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue with a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

We have an increase in showers and thunderstorms booming across the state today and this ups the ante on local high water issues. This continues to be part of a setup featuring daily rounds of showers and storms as the steam hangs tough.

Today’s storms will be in clusters, but the overall coverage will be much greater than the past few days as another front approaches from the northwest. The flash flood threat is elevated in a setup like this, so let’s keep an eye out on those flood prone areas.

The storms may also be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail.

The setup for Thursday and Friday looks similar with additional rounds of showers and storms showing up around here. Once again, the local flash flood threat will be with us.

The flow changes up a bit this weekend and early next week, but it will still feature steam and more storms. Rounds of thunderstorms will be diving in from the northwest during this time.

The models have been going back and forth on a pattern change to end July and begin August. Some of the latest data suggests a trough dives into the eastern part of the country and sends the worst of the heat out west.

