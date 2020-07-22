Community churches struggle to carry the word amid COVID-19 outbreak

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Churches are facing challenging times because of COVID-19.

In Boyle County, health department officials say some pastors are struggling with how to enforce guidelines.

Indian Hills Christian Church, for example, would normally have more than 500 people attend services on a Sunday. That number has been reduced to just 170.

It’s been a challenging time for churches. Indian Hills didn’t meet for months and had virtual-only services. Upon starting back they removed some chairs and asked families to keep 3 seats between them. Masks are offered for people upon entering and people are asked to wear masks until seated. The pastor says COVID-19 has impacted so many different factions of the church-going experience.

“From the time you come into the door, we have someone there who has the door open, no handshakes or hugs like we used to do, verbal greeting when people walk in. We have tried to make things as touchless as possible,” says Mike Crowe, with the church.

Crowe also says they do a lot of cleaning in between services. He says people who are in that vulnerable age range are asked to stay at home and watch services virtually.

