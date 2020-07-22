Court days in Mt. Sterling canceled due to COVID-19

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) – Another popular Kentucky event has been canceled because of the COVDI-19 pandemic.

The mayor of Mount Sterling says ‘Court Days’ won’t happen this year. It was originally scheduled for this October.

‘Court Days’ is Kentucky’s oldest running festival, but committee members say holding off this year is a matter of public safety.

“As good citizens of Mount Sterling and Montgomery County, let’s do the right thing and just postpone it one year,” says Court Days Committee Member Mac McCormick.

The final decision was announced on Tuesday.

A committee of city leaders and vendors voted unanimously to cancel the festival knows the festival brings thousands of people to Mount Sterling, and with so many other events canceled even more people could have shown up.

While it could have been a good opportunity to make money, McCormick says it wasn't even a thought.

Because masks, social distancing, and sanitation would have been nearly impossible to enforce.

He says the threat of the virus outweighs everything else.

"I didn't feel right in my heart to say I think we should have it just because I need to make some money. That's not what Mount Sterling is all about. If we couldn't have it safe, none of us wanted to have it.

“Organizers say since this year’s festival was already planned, they’re even more prepared for next year, and they want it to be bigger and better than ever.

