‘He’s truly a miracle’: Knox County baby comes home after 620 days in the hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knox County baby’s journey can only be described as a miracle.

“After healthy pregnancies you just kind of think that it’s not going to happen to you it’s just like one of those things you just can’t describe it until you’re living it,” said Katelynn Hope Asher, mother of Legend Asher.

Asher got pregnant in May of 2018. The pregnancy was smooth until week 10.

“It was very intense bleeding, I got very sick like swelled really bad and just I wasn’t able to do anything,” said Asher.

She was told she had a partial molar pregnancy and would miscarry within a few weeks. She and her fiance, Randy followed up with an OBGYN a week later. Her health was still deteriorating, but an ultrasound showed the baby had a strong heartbeat and appeared to be healthy. She was again told she would probably miscarry within a few weeks.

“I was honestly kinda waiting for that because I didn’t want all the what if’s like what if he could have been something you know,” said Asher.

In August, Asher went to University of Kentucky Medical Center. Doctors told her she had a complete molar pregnancy with a viable twin. This meant one baby had not formed. Doctors told Asher the baby could stop growing or die at birth. She could also lose her own life. They encouraged her to terminate the pregnancy.

“They really told me that you know ‘it’s not going to work’ like I’m either going to lose my own life or we’re going to lose him in the process and after I had him it was just like they couldn’t believe it either,” said Asher. “I kinda felt alone at that point too because like he was more you know siding with my health and the doctors and that’s natural and my family was too so I kinda felt it was like me being like let’s do this but then I was kinda scared also.”

By 15 weeks, she was admitted to UK Medical Center. She spent three months in the hospital fighting for her own life and her baby’s. She was determined to keep the baby inside until 23 weeks, when the baby would be considered viable outside the womb.

“It was just very scary,” said Asher.

On October 26, 2018 Legend Denver Asher was born weighing just one pound seven ounces.

“I just really felt he was a legend because like that just doesn’t happen everyday to people,” Asher said.

Legend spent the first 14 months of his life at UK Medical Center before being transferred to Rockcastle Respiratory Care Center.

“I don’t think I could ever prepare you know until you’re actually living it,” said Asher.

Legend was ventilator dependent and failed many extubations. In May 2019, Legend had a tracheotomy.

“Looking now I’m like he’s here even with his journey his trache I mean he’s by no means healed he still has a long way to go but he’s here. We’re both here and that’s that was the goal,” said Asher.

Legend receives all his nutrition through a G-tube.

Asher says years from now, Legend should be able to have the trache removed, and start living a more normal life.

