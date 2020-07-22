Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances continue

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms could be coming again today.

There is a SLIGHT risk for severe weather out for a big chunk of Kentucky today. That is a bump up from the MARGINAL risk we've been tracking. These thunderstorms could produce strong winds, some hail, and heavy rain. It will be pretty bumpy at times. We will keep a very close eye on these storms.

We'll keep storms in the region for Thursday, but I don't think that we see anything significant. Just your typical thunderstorm activity. Just be prepared for some soaking rains and loads of lightning.

The heat isn't going anywhere, but when storms enter the forecast, it is hard to focus on both. Keep in mind that heat index values will run around 95 or higher at times today. Remember to look before you lock! Always check the back seat for the kiddos. It is easy to get distracted under normal circumstances. This year has been one big giant mess to keep your mind on other things. So please, look out for the little ones. Those cars heat up rapidly on days when the temperature is only 80. These numbers will be worse.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Possible Monday

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
A cold front drops into the region and touches off rounds of strong storms over the next few days.