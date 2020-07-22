Advertisement

Kentucky social gathering order causes wedding confusion

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Social gatherings in Kentucky have been scaled back from 50 people to 10, in most cases. Weddings are the exception to that rule, putting couples and wedding planners in a strange position.

While venues can host up to 50 people at a time, other health requirements can vary from place to place.

WKYT caught up with a Kentucky wedding planner who says the confusion and stress is causing some couples to think twice about having their big day at all.

“Initially the challenge was like, oh we have to reschedule our wedding, what do we do, but now we’re looking into these family dynamics of how do we make this decision about what we do, and I think wedding planning already surfaces a lot of that but it certainly is become more apparent,” said Maggie Heely, owner of Weekend Wedding Warrior and Elope Louisville.

Industry experts are encouraging couples to call their venue ahead of time about the safety measures they have in place before making your decision.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

News

Lexington doctor encourages wellness check-ups for kids as those numbers decrease during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Dr. Steltenkamp said data is showing that nationally, regionally, and in her own practice that well-child visits and immunization numbers are significantly down this year.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Mountain Parkway’s westbound lanes shut down indefinitely near Wolfe-Powell county line

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Some big changes on the Mountain Parkway can be expected in Wolfe and Powell counties.

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

North Lime on Clays Mill to reopen Friday after employee tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The donut shop will reopen on Friday, July 24 after closing for deep cleaning and to allow other employees to get tested.

News

Sheriff: Missing 31-year-old in Laurel County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen near London early Wednesday morning.

News

Busting myths and answering questions about COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Since COVID-19 started spreading in the United States, we’ve seen the recommendations from the CDC and medical establishment change a few times. Medical experts say that’s almost to be expected with a virus so new.

News

Richmond restaurant closes indoor dining due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Despite not having any COVID-19 cases to date, Gillum’s Sports Lounge in Richmond has closed its dining room doors.

Regional

42 inmates at Manchester Federal Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
On Monday afternoon, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported a total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Manchester Federal Correctional Institution.