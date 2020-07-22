Last call: Colorado prohibits serving booze after 10 p.m.

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered bars and restaurants across the state to stop serving alcohol past 10 p.m. as the number of coronavirus cases among young adults continues to increase.

He says anybody who has been drunk knows that inhibitions are reduced and social distancing takes a back seat when large groups are involved.

The order is expected to take effect before the weekend and last for 30 days.

Last call at Colorado bars is normally 2 a.m. The governor previously ordered bars closed as the state saw an uptick in cases, but those serving food were allowed to remain open.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)