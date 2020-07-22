Advertisement

Max Duffy on Ray Guy watch list

Senior punter won the Ray Guy Award and led the nation in punting in 2019
Max Duffy gets off a punt vs. EMU during the 2019 season.
Max Duffy gets off a punt vs. EMU during the 2019 season.(UK Athletics)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. –  University of Kentucky senior punter Max Duffy is one of 19 candidates on the preseason watch list for the 2020 Ray Guy Award, it was announced Wednesday by the Augusta Sports Council. Duffy was the winner of the 2019 Ray Guy Award which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.

The Perth, Australia native was an absolute weapon for the Wildcats in 2019. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. Along with winning the Ray Guy Award, he was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp, the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

Off the field, Duffy graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working on a master’s degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and has been listed on the Dean’s List twice. He also is active in community service, volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital with “Tuesdays with the Wildcats” and “In the Huddle with KCH.”

This year, Duffy has already been named a First-team All-American by Athlon Sports, Sporting News, Phil Steele’s College Football, and Walter Camp.

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations on July 23. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 10. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the 10 semifinalists, who will be announced on November 24. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on December 2. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Kentucky receives commitment from cornerback Adrian Huey

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Huey ranks as the No. 69 cornerback in the country (247 Sports) and the 21st-ranked player from the state of Tennessee

Sports

OVC announces changes to fall schedules of Olympic sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
This decision does not include football at this time due to existing contractual matters

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Latest News

Sports

Art Collector to run in Ellis Park Derby as tune-up for Kentucky Derby

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland July 11.

Sports

Jackson, Kinnard named to Outland Trophy watch list

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
|
By UK Athletics
This award honors the top interior lineman in the nation.

Sports

Venus Williams to compete in Top Seed Open in Nicholasville

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
The WTA event will be the first for Williams since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Sports

SEC may not make decision on football by end of July

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Greg Sankey is now of the opinion that a decision doesn’t have to come next week.

Sports

Three EKU football players chosen to preseason All-OVC Team

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
Running back Alonzo Booth and a pair of offensive linemen – Tucker Schroeder and Graham Ashkettle earned spots on the Preseason All-OVC Team.