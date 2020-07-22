North Lime on Clays Mill employee tests positive for COVID-19, closed Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, North Lime Coffee & Donuts on Clays Mill announced one of its baristas tested positive for COVID-19.

The donut shop will be closed Wednesday, July 22 for deep cleaning and to allow other employees to get tested.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, but we must put the safety of all of you, our beloved donuteers, and our staff first,” the Facebook post said. “We can’t wait to get back to slinging donuts and brewing up fresh coffee, but in the mean time stay safe and stay healthy out there.”

