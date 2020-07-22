Advertisement

Richmond restaurant closes indoor dining due to rise in COVID-19 cases

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite not having any COVID-19 cases amongst its employees to date, Gillum’s Sports Lounge in Richmond has closed its dining room doors.

The restaurant is temporarily offering service on the patio and carry-out.

General Manager Michael Southgate said the decision was to lessen the exposure between customers and staff. He said serving people only on the patio helps control capacity.

Southgate says employees are willing to take the pay cut as a result of this decision in order to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.

“We’ve got a lot of staff members with children and also with adults that have pre-existing conditions that can put them at risk, and we as a staff, and from the top down, we decided that we would rather play things as safe as possible,” Southgate said.

Southgate said indoor dining won’t reopen until they see a steady decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases.

