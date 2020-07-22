Advertisement

Sport leagues continue adjusting with new guidelines

Adjustments have been hard on many. The same can be said for young athletes all over Kentucky who continue to try to break routines that fit into the new social distancing norm.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adjustments have been hard on many. The same can be said for young athletes all over Kentucky who continue to try to break routines that fit into the new social distancing norm.

Governor Andy Beshear indirectly called out one league Monday after taking his son, a little league baseball player, only to leave the tournament after not seeing enough social distancing or mask-wearing.

The governor would later call on league sports everywhere to follow the set guidelines.

The South Lexington Babe Ruth League president says his league has done the best they can with the cards they have been dealt. He says some changes were easy, but others can be challenging to switch-up routines.

“The hardest thing is keeping the kids spaced out in the dugout,” said League President Chris Hogan. “Four players, with a man on deck, and it’s hot so they hate sitting outside of it. Sometimes we have to police that a bit but I would say that is our biggest challenge.”

The league says they are following all state rules and even added some of their own. Only four players are allowed in the dugout, no fans on bleachers and no high-fives. Families are also required to social distance inside the stadium when watching their child play. Parents are not permitted inside the stadium during practices.

Masks are not mandatory by the league in the open space but while WKYT reported on this story, we saw many choosing to wear the added protection.

Hogan says before more leagues are called out, it's time for everyone to step up and follow the rules.

“If you want to play baseball, I suggest you follow the rules the best you can. If not it is going to ruin it for all of us. We have followed the rules and have not had any outbreaks from parents to any of our players and I think it is because they are taking it seriously and they want to play.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky COVID-19 mortality rate lower than most of the country

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Governor Beshear announced 674 new infections, which puts the current state total at 24,060. The governor also announced three more deaths but added that the state is seeing a lower mortality rate than most of the country.

State

Kentucky plans virtual town hall on reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky education officials plan to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools.

News

Health dept. reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

State

New historical racing machines being added at Kentucky Downs

Updated: 5 hours ago
The expansion is part of a project that began last year under Kentucky Downs’ new ownership.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms could be coming again today.

News

Harrison Co. man quarantines for a week, realizes he falsely tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
After hearing about some inaccuracies with rapid test results, Thomas Ware got retested for COVID-19 and confirmed he was negative for antibodies and the virus.

News

North Lime on Clays Mill employee tests positive for COVID-19, closed Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, North Lime Coffee & Donuts on Clays Mill announced one of its baristas tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Last call: Colorado prohibits serving booze after 10 p.m.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered bars and restaurants across the state to stop serving alcohol past 10 p.m. as the number of coronavirus cases among young adults continues to increase.

Entertainment

Going in the water again: ‘Jaws’ boat clone supports sharks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A group of ocean advocates and movie buffs is turning an old lobster fishing vessel into a replica of the Orca, the boat from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws.”