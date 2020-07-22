Sport leagues continue adjusting with new guidelines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adjustments have been hard on many. The same can be said for young athletes all over Kentucky who continue to try to break routines that fit into the new social distancing norm.

Governor Andy Beshear indirectly called out one league Monday after taking his son, a little league baseball player, only to leave the tournament after not seeing enough social distancing or mask-wearing.

The governor would later call on league sports everywhere to follow the set guidelines.

The South Lexington Babe Ruth League president says his league has done the best they can with the cards they have been dealt. He says some changes were easy, but others can be challenging to switch-up routines.

“The hardest thing is keeping the kids spaced out in the dugout,” said League President Chris Hogan. “Four players, with a man on deck, and it’s hot so they hate sitting outside of it. Sometimes we have to police that a bit but I would say that is our biggest challenge.”

The league says they are following all state rules and even added some of their own. Only four players are allowed in the dugout, no fans on bleachers and no high-fives. Families are also required to social distance inside the stadium when watching their child play. Parents are not permitted inside the stadium during practices.

Masks are not mandatory by the league in the open space but while WKYT reported on this story, we saw many choosing to wear the added protection.

Hogan says before more leagues are called out, it's time for everyone to step up and follow the rules.

“If you want to play baseball, I suggest you follow the rules the best you can. If not it is going to ruin it for all of us. We have followed the rules and have not had any outbreaks from parents to any of our players and I think it is because they are taking it seriously and they want to play.”

