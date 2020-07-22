The Breakdown with Kenny Rice: The Derby in September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s never happened before. The 146th Kentucky Derby will be held on September 5th this year. Coronavirus will also limit how many people can attend the race at Churchill Downs. All of this makes for a unique sporting event. Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington, horse racing expert and longtime broadcaster Kenny Rice joins us for a live discussion. How is the Derby shaping up, how did moving the race date effect horses that might run, and does the smaller number of spectators effect the racing?

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.