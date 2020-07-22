Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 518 new COVID-19 cases, nearly five percent positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced 518 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. He says the state is seeing a 4.92 percent positivity rate. The state total now stands at 24,540 cases. Among the new cases reported Wednesday were 14 children under the age of five.

The governor also announced three new deaths in the state, bringing the state total to 677.

Nearly 7,000 people have recovered, but the governor believes that it is more since some people don’t report when they have recovered. There have been at least 560,161 COVID-19 tests performed.

Wednesday’s three deaths include a 49-year-old woman from Simpson County, a 69-year-old woman from Allen County and an 81-year-old man from Webster County.

The governor says there are 36 childcare facilities that have at least one positive COVID-19 test.

Gov. Beshear says there are 603 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and 145 in the ICU.

The governor gave a couple updates regarding the state budget. He says preliminary show that when the books close, the first fiscal year under Beshear will end with no shortfall. He expects no budget cuts to public education, public safety and judicial legislative branch.

However, Gov. Beshear says the current fiscal year doesn’t look good. He expects a $1.1 billion shortfall in the year to come. He is asking for federal help, and if no help comes, “we will be looking at the largest budget cuts in our history.”

