96-year-old twins celebrate birthday with parade in Knoxville

Two twin brothers at Morning Pointe of Knoxville turned 96 this week.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twin brothers AD and JD McGhee turned 96 this week, and they are both residents at Morning Pointe of Knoxville.

Unable to celebrate with them because of coronavirus concerns, their friends and family weren't going to let the special day go unnoticed. AD's daughter, Elaine Archer, decided she would organize a parade of friends, family and church members to commemorate the special day.

Complete with balloons, birthday signs, streamers and plenty of honking, the convoy slowly made its way through the parking lot.

The McGhee brothers watched and waved at their loved ones from behind the home’s protected visiting station.

Other residents and staff were able to enjoy the festivities through the window.

