Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Showers and Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our cold front is slowing down across the lower Ohio Valley and will continue to be the focus for more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Just like what we’ve seen in recent days, a few storms may be strong or locally severe. The greatest threat for this may be across the eastern half of the state.

Local wind damage and large hail will be possible with any strong storm that goes up. The threat for flash flooding is still there and that’s something we are going to have to keep in mind for a while.

This front will sag a bit farther south for Friday and early Saturday and this should give the northern parts of the state better weather than the south and far west. Temps will also be better through this time.

Storms will increase again later Sunday into early next week as we see a big time dip in the jet stream across the eastern half of the country. Some of those storms may be strong or severe and cause local high water issues.

This dip in the jet stream may bring some very nice air in here to end July and begin August.

