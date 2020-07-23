Advertisement

LIVE: FCPS superintendent recommends schools start new year online

By Victor Puente and Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Public Schools superintendent is recommending that schools start the new year virtually.

A board member emphasized that spring 2020 NTI (non-traditional instruction) was far different than what parents and students will see for this fall’s NTI.

The Fayette County School Board is currently holding a meeting:

ORIGINAL: Thursday, we’ll find out what Fayette County plans to do for the upcoming school year.

Those plans will be presented to the Fayette County School Board Thursday at 2:30.

The school system collected feedback from thousands of parents and teachers about what they want to see happen this year as students return to class.

The three options presented to parents on that survey were going fully back to class with students wearing masks, four days of instruction with students alternating weeks, and two days in class with three days of virtual instruction.

The superintendent said that survey, along with the results of their employee survey will be combined into their proposal for the upcoming school year.

He also said no matter what they announce Thursday, it’s important to know those plans could change at any moment depending on the status of that virus in Kentucky.

Wednesday night, we talked to Jessica Hiler, the president of the Fayette County Education Association. She said a lot of teachers have contacted her anxious about going back into the classroom.

“If they don’t feel safe going to work every day, then that is going to be difficult for teachers to give that quality instruction when they are scared for their own physical health,” Hiler said.

It should be noted two other large school systems in Kentucky, Jefferson County and Franklin County, have both said they are going to start the year completely online. That wasn’t an option for parents in that survey.

We should know more by this evening if kids will be back in class.

