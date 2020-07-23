Free COVID-19 testing resumes in Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Free COVID-19 testing is being offered once again in Lexington.

The city’s mobile site is now up and running at Cardinal Valley Elementary.

We’re told the line has been longer this time than the first go-around at the location.

The city chose to set up their mobile unit in this location to better serve the Hispanic community, which is being disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Information sheets are being handed out in both English and Spanish, with an interpreter on-site to help with communication between health care workers and patients

Bobby Sturgeon, with Blue Water Diagnostics, was the test is fast and it “basically feels like a little water up your nose, that’s it.”

Testing at Cardinal Valley will be up and running until 7 o’clock Thursday night. They’ll be running again Friday from noon to eight.

On Saturday, Testing will be available tas well from 9 to 5 at Valley Park.

If you’re willing to wait outside, the walk-up line is considerably shorter than the drive-thru line.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.