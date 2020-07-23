Health dept. reports 53 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,611.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 42.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

83 cases, July 9

69 cases, July 15 and July 19

65 cases, July 10

62 cases, July 6

61 cases July 21

58 cases, July 13

56 cases, July 11

53 cases, July 23

46 cases, July 1

41 cases, June 26

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 24,540 cases and 677 deaths.

