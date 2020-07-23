Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stormy Summer days continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are some parts of Kentucky that could see some strong storms again.

Strong to severe storms could develop again this afternoon and evening. A frontal boundary will be lurking in the area and it will ignite some of those stronger storms. I think the primary threat is strong winds. Today's chances aren't as impressive as they have been over the past few days.

Temperatures will probably run around normal again today and tomorrow. You might even see those storm chances slip a little bit as the "cooler" air begins to slip through the region.

We'll see a little more sizzle run the show this weekend before some very promising cooling factors take shape. There is a pretty strong front that enters the picture next week and it looks like it will bring our numbers down a bit.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

