Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stormy Summer days continue

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are some parts of Kentucky that could see some strong storms again.

Strong to severe storms could develop again this afternoon and evening. A frontal boundary will be lurking in the area and it will ignite some of those stronger storms. I think the primary threat is strong winds. Today's chances aren't as impressive as they have been over the past few days.

Temperatures will probably run around normal again today and tomorrow. You might even see those storm chances slip a little bit as the "cooler" air begins to slip through the region.

We'll see a little more sizzle run the show this weekend before some very promising cooling factors take shape. There is a pretty strong front that enters the picture next week and it looks like it will bring our numbers down a bit.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Showers and Storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms are targeting much of central and eastern Kentucky.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
A few big boomers may put down heavy rains through tonight.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances continue

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms could be coming again today.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
Chris Bailey's Fastcast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
Strong storms will target the region with high winds and heavy rains.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms keep rolling

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our pattern is locked in on more showers & storms with heat as a sidebar.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms May Cause Issues

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT
It's a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.