Kentucky receives commitment from cornerback Adrian Huey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football added a talented player to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday evening with the commitment of three-star cornerback Adrian Huey.

Huey ranks as the No. 69 cornerback in the country (247 Sports) and the 21st-ranked player from the state of Tennessee. He plays for Hillsboro High School in Nashville. During his junior season, the 5-foot-10 cornerback had 57 tackles and did not allow a single touchdown reception. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash.

