Kentucky receives commitment from cornerback Adrian Huey

Huey ranks as the No. 69 cornerback in the country (247 Sports) and the 21st-ranked player from the state of Tennessee
Three-star Nashville cornerback Adrian Huey commits to Kentucky.
Three-star Nashville cornerback Adrian Huey commits to Kentucky.(Twitter: @adrianhuey_)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football added a talented player to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday evening with the commitment of three-star cornerback Adrian Huey.

Huey ranks as the No. 69 cornerback in the country (247 Sports) and the 21st-ranked player from the state of Tennessee. He plays for Hillsboro High School in Nashville. During his junior season, the 5-foot-10 cornerback had 57 tackles and did not allow a single touchdown reception. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash.

