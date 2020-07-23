Advertisement

Lexington businessman sentenced to 12 months for obstructing justice

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Lexington businessman was sentenced to 12 months and one day to federal prison on Thursday for obstructing justice.

Timothy Wayne Wellman, a 66-year-old from Versailles, is convicted of 11 counts involving obstructing justice, aiding and abetting the obstruction of a federal grand jury and aiding and abetting individuals in making false statements to the FBI.

According to testimony at trial, Wellman requested that multiple employees of CRM Companies donate money to the campaigns of two city council members and then reimbursed them for their donation.

According to testimony, Wellman later asked the employees to give false information to the FBI who was conducting an investigation into public corruption allegations by encouraging the employees to lie about reasons for the reimbursement checks and, in some instances, asking them to create false documents to support their false stories.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Wellman was convicted in February after a five-day jury trial.

“A jury convicted the defendant of obstructing justice by counseling others to lie and create false documents, and hiding the truth from federal investigators and a federal grand jury,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Obstructing federal law enforcement and grand jury investigations undermines the foundation of our criminal justice system. We will continue to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of these important cases.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says under federal law Wellman must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and upon his release will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years. In addition to his sentence, Wellman will also pay a fine of $10,000.

The investigation was directed by the FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erin Roth and Ken Taylor.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

