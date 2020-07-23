Lexington woman sentenced for producing child porn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was sentenced to 25 years Thursday for producing child porn.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says Paige Cagle pleaded guilty in January to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Cagle was indicted in April 2019.

The investigation stretched all the way from Missouri to Lexington.

According to the U.S Attorney's Office, Cagle admitted she had sexually abused a young child and that she made two videos of the abuse while in Joplin, Missouri, and three videos of the abuse while in Clark County, Kentucky.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says Cagle then shared the videos on the internet. They say she also admitted to possessing other child pornography.

“The defendant’s production of child pornography was particularly heinous, and the sentence imposed was well justified by the facts of this case,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Under federal law, Cagle must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence and, upon release from prison, will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.