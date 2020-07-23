Man hospitalized after overnight Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is hospitalized after an overnight crash in Lexington.

It happened just after midnight on Newtown Pike at West Second Street.

According to police, the man’s car flipped after hitting another vehicle and a light pole.

He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said speed likely played a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.