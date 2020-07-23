Advertisement

Many young drivers still waiting to take road tests

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Young drivers in Fayette County are facing an unusual roadblock as they try and get their driver’s licenses. Driving tests are still not being administered.

Mary Buzard’s son has been eligible for his restricted license since April 24.

“We knew back in March when they closed everything down that he wouldn’t be able to take it that day,” said Buzard.

He’s one of the many young drivers in Fayette County who still don’t know when they’ll be able to hit the roads.

Kentucky State Police say 3,300 road tests statewide were canceled when offices closed back in March.

Some counties have started testing again and the website outlines the process but there’s nothing for Fayette County yet leaving people like Buzard with questions.

State Police say the delay is because Fayette County is changing locations so they’ve been busy installing computers and mapping a new driving route.

They hope to start calling and rescheduling tests next week, then opening an online portal for others to schedule time slots.

Mary says she’s looking forward to that day just as much as her son is because lately, kids need options.

“Since they don’t have school, they don’t have friends, they don’t have their clubs right now. Just to have a sense of freedom to go pick something up at the grocery for me, he can run his sister somewhere if they need to go somewhere. He should at least be able to pick up drive-thru by himself,” said Buzard.

In the meantime, for permit testing, people from Fayette County can go to the transportation building in Frankfort.

