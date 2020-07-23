Mistake leads to missing COVID-19 tests in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Testing plays a huge role in tracking and tracing where the coronavirus is spreading in Kentucky, but the wait for results has been a challenge for some.

“Last Wednesday I just went and got a test for fun because you know, I’m just trying to do my part and make sure I’m negative,” said Kelsey Mattingly.

Mattingly is apart of our WKYT news team. And like many people, she just wanted to get tested for COVID-19. She scheduled her appointment and pulled into the parking lot.

“I was the first person that day. I took my test, whatever,” said Mattingly.

Kelsey was supposed to get her results back in two days. That meant Friday, but no results came. Later that weekend still no results.

“It was defiantly bad because I’m an anxious person. I was checking my email constantly wondering when am I going to get my results because I want to be able to go see my family or leave my house,” said Mattingly.

On Tuesday, Mattingly called Bluewater Diagnostics and left three voicemails. She also sent an email.

Mattingly says finally someone reached out to her Thursday and told her there had been a mistake.

“I guess the man who called me is a doctor with Bluewater Diagnostics and he said, ‘Hey, sorry, we are just getting around to people. Your test was in a batch that either got thrown out or was lost at UPS, so that’s what happened,‘” said Mattingly.

Mattingly says he told her she could go back and get retested, so that’s what she did.

Bluewater did not specify why the situation occurred. But the company released a statement saying it has ran more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests in the past two weeks and that only a small number of patients need to be re-tested. As for Mattingly she’s now waiting once again.

“I don’t think I’m positive. I don’t have any symptoms, so I’m not worried about it necessarily,” said Mattingly.

Mattingly is hoping to get her results tomorrow.

A Bluewater representative says affected patients are being contacted personally about their results. The representative says so far none of those patients have tested positive.

