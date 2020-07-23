Advertisement

Mistake leads to missing COVID-19 tests in Lexington

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Testing plays a huge role in tracking and tracing where the coronavirus is spreading in Kentucky, but the wait for results has been a challenge for some.

“Last Wednesday I just went and got a test for fun because you know, I’m just trying to do my part and make sure I’m negative,” said Kelsey Mattingly.

Mattingly is apart of our WKYT news team. And like many people, she just wanted to get tested for COVID-19. She scheduled her appointment and pulled into the parking lot.

“I was the first person that day. I took my test, whatever,” said Mattingly.

Kelsey was supposed to get her results back in two days. That meant Friday, but no results came. Later that weekend still no results.

“It was defiantly bad because I’m an anxious person. I was checking my email constantly wondering when am I going to get my results because I want to be able to go see my family or leave my house,” said Mattingly.

On Tuesday, Mattingly called Bluewater Diagnostics and left three voicemails. She also sent an email.

Mattingly says finally someone reached out to her Thursday and told her there had been a mistake.

“I guess the man who called me is a doctor with Bluewater Diagnostics and he said, ‘Hey, sorry, we are just getting around to people. Your test was in a batch that either got thrown out or was lost at UPS, so that’s what happened,‘” said Mattingly.

Mattingly says he told her she could go back and get retested, so that’s what she did.

Bluewater did not specify why the situation occurred. But the company released a statement saying it has ran more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests in the past two weeks and that only a small number of patients need to be re-tested. As for Mattingly she’s now waiting once again.

“I don’t think I’m positive. I don’t have any symptoms, so I’m not worried about it necessarily,” said Mattingly.

Mattingly is hoping to get her results tomorrow.

A Bluewater representative says affected patients are being contacted personally about their results. The representative says so far none of those patients have tested positive.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beshear: Testing provided to state university students before return not likely

Updated: 5 hours ago
Students come from within the Bluegrass and outside to attend Kentucky public universities -- creating concerns on the spread of COVID-19.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Lexington

Lexington businessman sentenced to 12 months for obstructing justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Lexington businessman was sentenced to 12 months and one day to federal prison on Thursday for obstructing justice.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

UK Healthcare discovers dozens of false-positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
UK Healthcare says it has identified more than two dozen COVID-19 tests that were actually a false positive.

Latest News

News

African-American and Africana Studies faculty at UK want Rupp Arena renamed

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Rupp Arena has been the home of UK basketball since Nov. 27, 1976, but the faculty of the African-American & Africana Studies at UK wants the name taken down.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WKYT Investigates | Ky. high school athletic directors weigh in on financial fallout of potential loss of football season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
On Tuesday morning, the KHSAA Board of Control is set to have their next meeting about the status of fall sports.

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 9 hours ago