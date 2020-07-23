More Kentuckians choosing to vacation closer to home this summer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has asked Kentuckians not to travel to some states because of COVID-19 conditions.

Beshear issued a travel advisory during his news conference Monday.

The governor is also asking people to quarantine for 14 days if they travel to places seeing a high number of COVID-19 cases.

People are discovering new and interesting places within Kentucky and, even before the travel advisory was issued, Hank Phillips with the Kentucky Travel Industry Association said a lot of people were choosing to vacation closer to home.

“The irony of Covid 19 is that people are re-discovering their state.” Tourism officials talk to us about the travel advisory to other states, and how some are choosing attractions within Kentucky for their vacations. More at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/HnsqY4o1TP — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 23, 2020

Whether it’s lakes, small towns, or unique places only found in Kentucky, people are vacationing in different places this summer.

Phillips says they are pleased that there have not been limitations on people coming into the state, and it’s okay for Kentuckians to travel within the state. He says the irony of COVID-19 is that people are rediscovering their state.

“Our history and culture, just the enjoyment of getting out and experiencing Kentucky,” Phillips said. “We are seeing that happening.”

Phillips says despite more people traveling in Kentucky, the tourism industry here is still hurting especially hotels that depend on conventions and conferences. He says the best thing people can do to help is to wear a mask wherever you go, he says tourism attractions are pleading for that to remain open.

Travel industry folks say Kentucky’s lakes, and anything outdoors, have been the top destinations this summer.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.